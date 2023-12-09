Nevada vs. Cal Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Haas Pavilion has the California Golden Bears (7-2) matching up with the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Cal.
The Wolf Pack's most recent outing was a 57-55 loss to Weber State on Wednesday.
Nevada vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
Nevada vs. Cal Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal 75, Nevada 54
Other MWC Predictions
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- Against the San Diego Toreros on November 29, the Wolf Pack secured their best win of the season, a 76-63 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 93rd-most victories.
- Nevada has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.
Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 178) on November 29
- 67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 181) on November 25
- 73-62 over South Alabama (No. 233) on November 24
- 64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 304) on November 17
- 69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 325) on November 9
Nevada Leaders
- Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Lexie Givens: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 25.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Dymonique Maxie: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%
- Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Gabby Giuffre: 5.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack put up 63.8 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (163rd in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.
