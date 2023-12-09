Saturday's game at Haas Pavilion has the California Golden Bears (7-2) matching up with the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Cal.

The Wolf Pack's most recent outing was a 57-55 loss to Weber State on Wednesday.

Nevada vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Nevada vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 75, Nevada 54

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

Against the San Diego Toreros on November 29, the Wolf Pack secured their best win of the season, a 76-63 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 93rd-most victories.

Nevada has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 178) on November 29

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 181) on November 25

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 233) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 304) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 325) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lexie Givens: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 25.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 25.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Dymonique Maxie: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG% Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Gabby Giuffre: 5.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack put up 63.8 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (163rd in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

