Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Stone against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:07 per game on the ice, is -5.

Stone has scored a goal in six of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stone has a point in 15 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Stone has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Stone has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 27 Games 9 22 Points 4 7 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

