On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Mark Stone going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • In six of 27 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are allowing 74 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

