On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Mark Stone going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stone stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 74 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.