When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Kaedan Korczak find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Korczak stats and insights

Korczak has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Korczak has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Korczak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:51 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 2-1 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:34 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

