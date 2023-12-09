The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In Marchessault's 27 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in 13 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In six of 27 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchessault's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 27 Games 11 18 Points 9 12 Goals 4 6 Assists 5

