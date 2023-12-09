In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In eight of 27 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken nine shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.

Marchessault averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:29 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:19 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 18:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:53 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

