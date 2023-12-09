The Vegas Golden Knights, with Jack Eichel, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. If you're considering a bet on Eichel against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 19 of 27 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 74 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 27 Games 11 30 Points 6 12 Goals 2 18 Assists 4

