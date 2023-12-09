When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Jack Eichel score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • Eichel has scored in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in two games (12 shots).
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 24:17 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 19:08 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 15:07 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

