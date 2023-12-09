For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Ivan Barbashev a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

  • Barbashev has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Barbashev has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:49 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:58 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 10:53 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

