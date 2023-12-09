Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 9?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Ivan Barbashev a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Barbashev stats and insights
- Barbashev has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Barbashev has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Golden Knights vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
