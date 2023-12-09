Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Stars on December 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Joe Pavelski, Jack Eichel and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Eichel drives the offense for Vegas with 30 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games (playing 20:26 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
William Karlsson is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 25 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 13 assists in 27 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Mark Stone has 22 points so far, including seven goals and 15 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 25 points in 25 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Jason Robertson has eight goals and 16 assists to total 24 points (1.0 per game).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
