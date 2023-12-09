Player prop betting options for Joe Pavelski, Jack Eichel and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel drives the offense for Vegas with 30 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

William Karlsson is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 25 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 13 assists in 27 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mark Stone has 22 points so far, including seven goals and 15 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 6 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 25 points in 25 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Jason Robertson has eight goals and 16 assists to total 24 points (1.0 per game).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

