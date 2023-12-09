Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Stars took down the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout in their last game, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won four of the five games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 45.5% chance to win.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 27 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|86 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (7th)
|74 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (3rd)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (6th)
|11 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (2nd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights went 4-2-4 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Vegas has gone over the total in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the league's seventh-best scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Golden Knights have conceded only 2.3 goals per game, 63 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- Their +23 goal differential is third-best in the league.
