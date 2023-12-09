The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Stars took down the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout in their last game, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Golden Knights (+120) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won four of the five games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 45.5% chance to win.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 27 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 86 (7th) Goals 86 (7th) 74 (13th) Goals Allowed 63 (3rd) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 22 (6th) 11 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (2nd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights went 4-2-4 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.

Vegas has gone over the total in three of its past 10 contests.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.

The Golden Knights have the league's seventh-best scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded only 2.3 goals per game, 63 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

Their +23 goal differential is third-best in the league.

