Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at American Airlines Center -- starting at 4:00 PM ET -- are the Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas, with 30 points this season, as he has put up 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games.

William Karlsson is a key contributor for Vegas, with 25 total points this season. In 27 games, he has netted 12 goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Vegas' Mark Stone has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a record of 7-3-3 in 14 games this season, conceding 32 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 353 saves and a .917 save percentage, 12th in the league.

Stars Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Dallas, Pavelski has 25 points in 25 games (11 goals, 14 assists).

Jason Robertson has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (one per game).

Roope Hintz has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Dallas.

In seven games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 5-1-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.25 goals against average) and has racked up 218 saves.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.19 17th 12th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.33 2nd 20th 30.1 Shots 32.6 7th 21st 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 8th 24.66% Power Play % 22% 12th 4th 86.9% Penalty Kill % 87.18% 3rd

