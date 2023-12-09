The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) are the favorites at home against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) on Saturday, December 9. The Stars are -145 on the moneyline to win over the Golden Knights (+120) in the game, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vegas has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Stars have won 63.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-8).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in five games this season, with four upset wins (80.0%).

Dallas is 7-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).

Vegas has played with moneyline odds of +120 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.5 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.5 3.4 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-2-4 5-5 3-7-0 6.1 2.5 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-2-4 2.5 2.1 8 19.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

