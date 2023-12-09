The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Stars-Golden Knights game on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede just 2.3 goals per game (63 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are seventh in the league in scoring (86 goals, 3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 4-2-4 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 27 12 18 30 19 29 45.5% William Karlsson 27 12 13 25 15 16 59.3% Mark Stone 27 7 15 22 14 30 0% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 27 12 6 18 13 17 20%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are conceding 74 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (86 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players