How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Stars-Golden Knights game on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede just 2.3 goals per game (63 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are seventh in the league in scoring (86 goals, 3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 4-2-4 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|27
|12
|18
|30
|19
|29
|45.5%
|William Karlsson
|27
|12
|13
|25
|15
|16
|59.3%
|Mark Stone
|27
|7
|15
|22
|14
|30
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|27
|12
|6
|18
|13
|17
|20%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are conceding 74 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (86 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|25
|11
|14
|25
|21
|8
|51.5%
|Jason Robertson
|25
|8
|16
|24
|18
|17
|-
|Roope Hintz
|24
|10
|12
|22
|6
|7
|52%
|Matt Duchene
|24
|6
|14
|20
|6
|11
|56.6%
|Wyatt Johnston
|25
|9
|9
|18
|11
|9
|49.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.