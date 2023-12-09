Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eureka County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Eureka County, Nevada today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eureka County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eureka High School at Smith Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Smith, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.