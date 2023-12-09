Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Elko County, Nevada, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rite of Passage Charter High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elko High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Minden, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
