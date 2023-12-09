Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Douglas County, Nevada, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elko High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Minden, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.