High school basketball is happening today in Clark County, Nevada, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 9

2:00 PM PT on December 9 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mead Christian Academy at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 9

3:00 PM PT on December 9 Location: Panaca, NV

Panaca, NV Conference: 2A Southern

2A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Foothill High School at Orange Lutheran High School