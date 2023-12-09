The Vegas Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stephenson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 15:38 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 23 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Stephenson has a point in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Stephenson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 23 Games 11 12 Points 6 2 Goals 2 10 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.