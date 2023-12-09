For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Chandler Stephenson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

