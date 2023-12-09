When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Brett Howden find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Howden has no points on the power play.

Howden averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:23 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

