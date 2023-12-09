Will Brayden McNabb Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 9?
When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Brayden McNabb score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
McNabb stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, McNabb scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- McNabb has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 74 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
McNabb recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Golden Knights vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
