For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Ben Hutton a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

  • In one of 21 games this season, Hutton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Hutton has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 2-1 OT
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

