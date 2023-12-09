The Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo among them, play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In one of 22 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In eight of 22 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 22 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 11 12 Points 2 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

