Alex Pietrangelo Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Stars - December 9
The Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo among them, play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- Pietrangelo has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).
- In one of 22 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In eight of 22 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In eight of 22 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 74 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+12) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|22
|Games
|11
|12
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.