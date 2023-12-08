Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Storey County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Storey County, Nevada today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Storey County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Mountain High School at Virginia City High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Smith, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eureka High School at Virginia City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Smith, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
