Malik Monk will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Monk, in his last game (December 4 loss against the Pelicans), put up 21 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Monk's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.8 15.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.0 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.8 PRA -- 22.3 22.1 PR -- 17.7 18.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Monk has made 4.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Monk's Kings average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Suns give up 112.9 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.1 rebounds per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns are seventh in the league, giving up 24.9 per contest.

The Suns concede 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Monk vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 19 8 3 3 1 0 0 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 4 1 2 11/28/2022 30 30 1 8 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.