De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (12-9) match up with the Sacramento Kings (11-8) at Footprint Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on AZFamily and NBCS-CA.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, NBCS-CA

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings fell to the Pelicans on Monday, 127-117. Their top scorer was Fox with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30 5 4 1 0 1 Domantas Sabonis 26 13 10 2 1 0 Malik Monk 21 3 5 2 0 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 19.0 points, 11.9 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Fox contributes with 30.3 points per game, plus 4.7 boards and 6.4 assists.

Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Kings get 12.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

The Kings get 12.9 points, 5.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Keegan Murray.

Watch Kevin Durant, Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30.2 5.1 6.6 1.7 0.3 3.0 Domantas Sabonis 19.9 11.4 6.9 0.9 0.7 0.7 Malik Monk 15.3 3.0 3.8 1.1 0.2 3.1 Kevin Huerter 12.1 3.9 3.1 0.6 0.2 2.4 Harrison Barnes 12.4 3.4 1.7 1.1 0.2 1.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.