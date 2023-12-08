Domantas Sabonis and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns meet at Footprint Center on Friday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +118)

Sabonis has recorded 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 11.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 29.5. That is 0.8 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102)

Friday's over/under for Nurkic is 14.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 27.3 points Devin Booker has scored per game this season is 5.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (32.5).

His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 8.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

Booker has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

