The Sacramento Kings (11-8) visit the Phoenix Suns (12-9) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Footprint Center on December 8, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Suns allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 9-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 15th.

The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (116.5) than the Suns give up (112.9).

Sacramento is 10-3 when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 120.6 points per game in home games, compared to 112.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

Sacramento is allowing 120.3 points per game this season at home, which is 5.8 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have played worse at home this season, averaging 14.6 treys per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 per game and a 35.7% percentage on the road.

Kings Injuries