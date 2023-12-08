The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (11-8) heading into their game against the Phoenix Suns (12-9) currently includes two players on it. The matchup begins at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Footprint Center.

The Kings enter this game following a 127-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday. The Kings got a team-leading 30 points from De'Aaron Fox in the loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Duarte SG Questionable Knee 4.7 2.0 0.9 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

