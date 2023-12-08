Kings vs. Suns Injury Report Today - December 8
The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (11-8) heading into their game against the Phoenix Suns (12-9) currently includes two players on it. The matchup begins at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Footprint Center.
The Kings enter this game following a 127-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday. The Kings got a team-leading 30 points from De'Aaron Fox in the loss.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Chris Duarte
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.7
|2.0
|0.9
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)
Kings vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
