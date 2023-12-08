The Sacramento Kings (11-8) visit the Phoenix Suns (12-9) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Footprint Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 19 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points.

The average point total in Sacramento's outings this year is 233.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 10-9-0 this season.

Sacramento has won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Sacramento has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 13 68.4% 116.5 232 117.3 230.2 232.7 Suns 6 28.6% 115.5 232 112.9 230.2 226.4

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed worse at home, covering four times in nine home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Kings average 116.5 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.9 the Suns give up.

Sacramento is 8-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Suns Betting Splits

Kings and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 10-9 5-8 11-8 Suns 10-11 4-3 14-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Suns Point Insights

Kings Suns 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 117.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-6 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.