A pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Kevin Durant (third, 31.0 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (fourth, 30.3) -- face off when the Phoenix Suns (12-9) host the Sacramento Kings (11-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV:

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis delivers 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Kings.

On a per-game basis, Fox gets the Kings 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is putting up 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Kings are getting 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant posts 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 11.7 points, 9.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor.

Devin Booker puts up 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon puts up 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kings vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Kings 115.5 Points Avg. 116.5 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.3 47.2% Field Goal % 46.4% 38.7% Three Point % 35.4%

