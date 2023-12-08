Kings vs. Suns December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Kevin Durant (third, 31.0 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (fourth, 30.3) -- face off when the Phoenix Suns (12-9) host the Sacramento Kings (11-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV:
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis delivers 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Kings.
- On a per-game basis, Fox gets the Kings 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk is putting up 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- Kevin Huerter is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- The Kings are getting 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant posts 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 11.7 points, 9.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor.
- Devin Booker puts up 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon puts up 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Kings vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Kings
|115.5
|Points Avg.
|116.5
|112.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.3
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
