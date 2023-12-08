Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (11-8) visit the Phoenix Suns (12-9) at Footprint Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The Suns are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

AZFamily and NBCS-CA

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Kings vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Kings 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 1.5)

Suns (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-3.4)

Suns (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Kings' .526 ATS win percentage (10-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .476 mark (10-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's less often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (57.1%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Phoenix and its opponents are more successful (66.7% of the time) than Sacramento and its opponents (57.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 7-6, a better record than the Suns have put up (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

This year, the Kings are scoring 116.5 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 117.3 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

This season, Sacramento is pulling down 43.7 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

The Kings are putting up 27.4 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, Sacramento is 12th in the NBA. It forces 13.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Kings are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.7 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

