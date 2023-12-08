Pacific Division rivals battle when the Sacramento Kings (11-8) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (12-9) at Footprint Center, beginning on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Kings score 116.5 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 117.3 (22nd in the league) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

The Suns' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.5 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (15th in league).

These teams score a combined 232 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Kings and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Suns +650 +275 -

