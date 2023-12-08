Keyonte George will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his most recent game, a 147-97 loss versus the Mavericks, George tallied seven points and 11 assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on George's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.3 12.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.7 PRA -- 18.8 22.8 PR -- 13.6 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Clippers

George is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

George is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

George's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.5 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.3 points per game, the Clippers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.5 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 12 makes per game.

Keyonte George vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 12 8 3 2 2 0 0

