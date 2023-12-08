Kevin Huerter plus his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 4, Huerter put up 12 points in a 127-117 loss versus the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a bet on Huerter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.1 Assists -- 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 20.6 21.5 PR -- 17.6 18.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Suns

Huerter has taken 10.7 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 6.7 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's Kings average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 112.9 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 41.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 24.9 per contest, seventh in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are fifth in the league, conceding 11.2 makes per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 32 29 9 5 6 1 1 3/11/2023 19 9 2 0 1 0 0 2/14/2023 35 18 3 2 4 3 1 11/28/2022 32 18 7 3 0 0 3

