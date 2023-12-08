Keegan Murray and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be matching up versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Murray had 14 points in his previous game, which ended in a 127-117 loss versus the Pelicans.

Now let's dig into Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 12.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.7 PRA -- 20.7 20.4 PR -- 18.8 18.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.2



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Kings average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 41.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.2 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 28 13 4 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 15 0 0 1 0 1 0 2/14/2023 20 6 5 6 2 1 0 11/28/2022 23 11 2 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.