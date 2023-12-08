The Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies (his most recent action) Clarkson produced 12 points and five assists.

Below we will look at Clarkson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.8 20.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.8 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.0 PRA -- 26 28.1 PR -- 21.1 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 14.0% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

Clarkson is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Clarkson's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.5 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.3 points per contest, the Clippers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers have given up 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.3 per game.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 34 13 4 6 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.