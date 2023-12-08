John Collins, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - December 8
John Collins and Kawhi Leonard are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (7-14) and the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) play at Delta Center on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz dropped their most recent game to the Mavericks, 147-97, on Wednesday. Ochai Agbaji was their high scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ochai Agbaji
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|John Collins
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jazz Players to Watch
- Collins averages 14.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Keyonte George averages 10.3 points, 3.3 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
- Collin Sexton puts up 12.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Walker Kessler posts 8.9 points, 7.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|John Collins
|13.4
|8.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|1.3
|Keyonte George
|12.9
|4.2
|5.7
|0.6
|0.1
|1.8
|Collin Sexton
|12.3
|3
|3.5
|0.6
|0.2
|1.3
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|9.2
|2.5
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1.4
|Simone Fontecchio
|9.6
|3
|2
|0.5
|0.6
|2.1
