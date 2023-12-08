Player prop bet options for Paul George, John Collins and others are available when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +140)
  • Friday's prop bet for Collins is 13.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.
  • His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (7.5).
  • Collins averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +130) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • Friday's over/under for Jordan Clarkson is 17.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 17.8.
  • He has averaged 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).
  • Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
  • Clarkson's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • Friday's over/under for Keyonte George is 13.5. That is 3.2 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Keyonte George has collected 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
  • His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +130) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 23.5-point total set for Paul George on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
  • Paul George has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • Paul George has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +130) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • The 23.5-point over/under set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.
  • Friday's assists over/under for Leonard (3.5) equals his average on the season.
  • He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

