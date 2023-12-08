Find the injury report for the Utah Jazz (7-14), which currently has three players listed, as the Jazz ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) at Delta Center on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Jazz suffered a 147-97 loss to the Mavericks. Ochai Agbaji put up 21 points, zero rebounds and zero assists for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Thigh 17.8 3.3 4.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Questionable Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1 Kelly Olynyk C Questionable Shoulder 7.6 5.5 3.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo

