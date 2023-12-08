Jazz vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-14) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.
Jazz vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-6.5
|225.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 231.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 11-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz have been victorious in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info
Jazz vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|6
|30%
|112.9
|224.2
|109.3
|229.1
|227.4
|Jazz
|15
|71.4%
|111.3
|224.2
|119.8
|229.1
|229.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .800 (8-2-0). Away, it is .273 (3-8-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 111.3 points per game, only two more points than the 109.3 the Clippers give up.
- Utah is 8-4 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 109.3 points.
Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|11-10
|3-4
|12-9
|Clippers
|8-12
|4-4
|7-13
Jazz vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Clippers
|111.3
|112.9
|22
|19
|8-4
|4-2
|6-6
|4-2
|119.8
|109.3
|25
|5
|6-1
|7-5
|4-3
|8-4
