Harrison Barnes plus his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Barnes, in his previous game (December 4 loss against the Pelicans), put up four points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Barnes' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 16.6 17.5 PR -- 15.1 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Barnes has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Kings average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 112.9 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Suns are third in the NBA, conceding 41.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.9 assists per contest, the Suns are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.2 makes per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 35 23 1 1 2 0 1 3/11/2023 37 19 6 0 1 0 0 2/14/2023 36 11 2 0 1 0 0 11/28/2022 28 6 2 2 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.