Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Elko County, Nevada today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Intermountain Christian School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on December 8
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moapa Valley High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
