Domantas Sabonis will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

In a 127-117 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent game) Sabonis produced 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.0 19.9 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 11.4 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.9 PRA -- 38 38.2 PR -- 30.9 31.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Suns

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.1 rebounds per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 38 27 9 9 0 0 1 3/11/2023 35 17 8 4 0 0 2 2/14/2023 38 24 15 7 0 0 2 11/28/2022 37 17 9 10 1 2 1

