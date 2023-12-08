De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Fox put up 30 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-117 loss versus the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Fox, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 29.5 30.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 Assists 6.5 6.4 PRA -- 41.4 PR -- 35 3PM 2.5 2.9



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Fox has made 10.7 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.9% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.9 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.7.

The Suns give up 112.9 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 41.1 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.9 assists per game.

The Suns allow 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 21 19 1 2 1 1 0 3/11/2023 34 18 4 6 2 0 2 2/14/2023 38 35 4 4 4 0 1 11/28/2022 29 11 5 5 1 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.