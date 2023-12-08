Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moapa Valley High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Academy at Doral Academy Red Rock
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virgin Valley High School at Hurricane High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Hurricane, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Buena High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Ventura, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Mountain High School at Sandy Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Sandy Valley, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Academy East Las Vegas at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eldorado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley Christian School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Panaca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pahrump Valley High School at SLAM Nevada
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
