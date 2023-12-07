Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Elko County, Nevada today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Tahoe High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Incline Village, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
