Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Nevada today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Valley High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durango High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Cimarron-Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rancho High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basic High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foothill High School at Spring Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Bonanza High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverado High School at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Lake
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Vegas High School at Arbor View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Verde High School at Southeast Career Technical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Oasis High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne High School at Amplus Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
