Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Nevada today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Green Valley High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on December 7

6:25 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Durango High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Cimarron-Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Rancho High School at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Basic High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Foothill High School at Spring Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Bonanza High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Mountain

4A Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverado High School at Mojave High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Lake

4A Lake How to Stream: Watch Here

Las Vegas High School at Arbor View High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Western High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Verde High School at Southeast Career Technical Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Oasis High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7

6:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne High School at Amplus Academy