Will Zach Whitecloud light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

Whitecloud is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 73 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

